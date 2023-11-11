Blood center looking for donors during ‘critical’ holiday period

DAYTON — A local blood center is looking for donors to help sustain blood supplies around the upcoming holiday.

Solvita Blood Center, formally known as Community Blood Center, is encouraging community members to give blood in what they’re calling the “critical Thanksgiving holiday period.”

>> Firefighters respond to fire in Miamisburg early Saturday morning

The week of Thanksgiving is an important time to donate, according to a Solvita spokesperson.

The blood center will not be open on Thanksgiving Day, but it will reopen Friday, Nov. 24. That day, there will be no mobile blood drives scheduled.

Appointments can be made on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or by going to www.donortime.com.

>> ‘I just want my baby home;’ Mother of Cierra Chapman speaks out for first time

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive will receive a long sleeve shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses.

If you register to donate at the Solvita Dayton Center from now through Nov. 18, you will receive a $15 Butterball turkey voucher.

© 2023 Cox Media Group