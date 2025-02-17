Bitterly cold, wind chills near zero; chance for more snow later this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The region is dealing with bitterly cold temperatures after accumulating snow on Sunday.
We will see wind gusts of 30 m.p.h. this morning with wind chills near zero.
Marando says this combined with continued light snow will lead to some areas of blowing and drifting snow. Icy spots on untreated surfaces are also possible.
A few flurries are possible, and the morning sun will give way to clouds later today. Highs will be in the upper teens to around 20 with wind chills below zero during the morning hours.
It will be very cold this week and we could see more snow later this week, according to Marando.
We will update this story.
