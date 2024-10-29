Bipartisan proposal aim to crack down on organized retail crime nationwide

WASHINGTON D.C. — From expensive perfume to heavy-duty machinery, organized retail crime is hitting stores and shops from coast to coast.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates these crime sprees represent more than $112 billion in retail sale losses in 2022 alone. That’s an increase compared to the year before when that loss hit $93.9 billion.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, some of the most commonly targeted items during these crime sprees are pharmaceuticals, building supplies, groceries, household goods, electronics, health & beauty supplies, automobiles and clothing & apparel.

“If you work in these stores, it is scary because sometimes it’s nonviolent, but you don’t know when that could escalate,” said Rep. Kim Schrier, (D) Washington State.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier says these crimes often don’t involve local criminals but organized retail crime gangs. On Capitol Hill, she’s of several Democrats and Republicans pushing for the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, which would increase federal support to try to tackle these issues.

“When you have organized crime that is this big and nationwide and, frankly, international, you can’t expect your local police department to fight this on their own,” said Rep. Schrier.

It would also create a Department of Homeland Security center dedicated to coordinating federal law enforcement efforts to fight these types of crimes.

Congresswoman Schrier said she wants to see tougher penalties for these crimes that are already changing how we shop nationwide.

“I find it very frustrating and annoying to go to the local drugstore and have to ask for help opening a locked cabinet just to buy toothpaste,” she said.

Federal law enforcement agencies say these crimes can directly affect shoppers too. Between the stolen merchandise and heightened security measures, the average family may pay $500 dollars a year in additional costs.

Currently, Operation Boiling Point is Homeland Security Investigations’ (HSI) response to organized theft groups profiting from organized retail crime. According to the Homeland Security, this division has 7,100 special agents and “relies on task force officers from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to combat transnational criminal organizations.”

“Organized retail crime is leading to more brazen and more violent attacks in retail stores throughout the country and many of the criminal rings orchestrating these thefts are also involved in other serious criminal activity,” said HSI’s acting executive associate director Steve Francis in a DHS news release. “Tackling this growing threat is important to the safety of store employees, customers, and communities across the country.”

This legislation isn’t the only effort to try to crack down on these crimes.

The National Retail Federation says at least 32 states have passed their own laws as well. But with incidents crossing state lines, the organization reports 87% of retailers surveyed say a federal law is still needed.

