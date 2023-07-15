Bike rodeo in Riverside rescheduled due to chance of storms

RIVERSIDE — A bike rodeo set to take place Saturday in Riverside has been rescheduled.

Riverside Police announced the bike rodeo scheduled for Saturday morning has been postponed due to the chance of storms, the department announced on social media.

It was scheduled to go from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 5200 Springfield Street.

The department said it will now take place in August.

The new date for the event will be announced soon.

