The biggest impact you’ll notice with high pressure the rest of the work week

DAYTON — Our old friend high pressure is bringing a slight change you’ll likely notice as you’re getting ready for your day. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. High pressure usually brings dry, clear skies as air underneath it sinks and compresses. It also usually brings lower humidity with that drier air!

Drier air, clear skies, and calm winds is a recipe for effective radiational cooling. What that means is temperatures are able to cool off quickly after the sunset. During the day, the sun heats the ground and the air. We are able to get well above average since the drier ground makes it easier to heat up.

Well at night, we lose any heat we gained during the day into the upper atmosphere and into space. So, you may want a light jacket for the rest of this week’s mornings

