Biggby Coffee to hold grand opening for new Miami Valley location

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A franchise-based national coffee chain is holding a grand opening for another Miami Valley location.

A mother-daughter team will be opening their third Biggby Coffee location at 5894 North Springboro Pike in front of Meijer, according to a Facebook post.

A grand opening will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The coffee shop is also featuring several specials in honor of opening week.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 ($1 from every drink purchased will be donated to Shoes 4 the Shoeless)

Wednesday, Dec. 20 ($1.99 for any 16 oz. hot or iced specialty beverage)

Thursday, Dec. 21 (Those who order any specialty beverage will receive free Biggby swag while supplies last)

Friday Dec. 22 (Any muffin of your choice will be $1.99)

For updates from the coffeehouse, you can visit their Facebook page

