Biggby Coffee to hold grand opening for new Miami Valley location

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A franchise-based national coffee chain is holding a grand opening for another Miami Valley location.
A mother-daughter team will be opening their third Biggby Coffee location at 5894 North Springboro Pike in front of Meijer, according to a Facebook post.
A grand opening will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
The coffee shop is also featuring several specials in honor of opening week.
- Tuesday, Dec. 19 ($1 from every drink purchased will be donated to Shoes 4 the Shoeless)
- Wednesday, Dec. 20 ($1.99 for any 16 oz. hot or iced specialty beverage)
- Thursday, Dec. 21 (Those who order any specialty beverage will receive free Biggby swag while supplies last)
- Friday Dec. 22 (Any muffin of your choice will be $1.99)
For updates from the coffeehouse, you can visit their Facebook page
