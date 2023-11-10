Bicyclist dies of injuries after he’s hit by truck on U.S. 27, sheriff’s office reports

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A 56-year-old Wayne County bicyclist has died of his injuries after his bike collided with a pickup truck Wednesday on U.S. 27, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday evening.

Dean Dunaway, of Fountain City, Indiana, was riding a bike south along the shoulder of the road when he collided with a Chevrolet Avalanche also headed south, near Whitewater Road.

Deputies were dispatched on a report of a bicyclist who had suffered serious injuries after being struck by a passenger vehicle.

Kathy Miller, 61, of Lynn, Indiana, was driving the truck. She was not injured but was taken to Reid Hospital for a routine toxicology screen, as per state statute, Sheriff Randy Retter said in the prepared statement to media.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Dunaway, for unknown reason, turned into the path of the Miller vehicle as she was passing Dunaway.

Dunaway was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 4:41 p.m. by doctors.

U.S. 27, closed during the investigation, was reopened for traffic at 4:25 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

