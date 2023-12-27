‘Better than a box of chocolates;’ Greene County veteran gets wish to be in helicopter

It’s been a tough year for a Greene County veteran, who had a stroke over the summer and came down with pneumonia in the fall.

86-year-old Jim Russell’s family and a couple of organizations found a way to surprise him with a ride in the sky.

Small planes and helicopters take off at the Dayton Wright Brother’s Airport all the time, but Russell didn’t know he’d be in one of them again.

In the late 1950s ′s and early 1960s ′s, Russell was a medic in the U.S. Army. He had fond memories of being in helicopters during that time.

“We were talking about his birthday, and you know, you’re 86 years old. What can you get that you don’t already have?” said Amy Wikstrom, Russell’s daughter. “He just said, ‘One thing I’d like to do before I die is I would like to take another helicopter ride.’”

Russell got to take that ride high over the Miami Valley. He told News Center 7 it had been probably 30 years since he was in a helicopter.

For this ride, his loved ones were by his side. His granddaughter Brooklyn got to be up there with him while the rest of the family watched from the ground.

Russell thought he was going to the airport to help out his great-grandson with a school project.

“I had no idea,” Russell said. “And come find out it was more about me.”

The ride happened because of the nonprofit Forever Young Veterans and Miamisburg-based flight academy Higher Ground Helicopters.

“Especially honoring our veterans, and hopefully to the younger generation, reminding them of what our veterans have put on the line,” said Amy Young, who is with the nonprofit.

“About 80 percent of our pilots, our employees, are vets,” said Ginger Shields, Higher Ground Helicopters Operations Manager. “So we’d like to give back to the community and especially help out with VAs.”

All of this happened just days after Russell’s birthday earlier this fall. It’s a gift he’ll probably never forget.

“I enjoyed it, I mean overall,” Russell said. “It was a little better than a box of chocolates.”

