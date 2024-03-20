Bengals stars celebrate birth of their babies on the same day at the same hospital

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati Bengals teammates are celebrating the birth of their children, who were born on the same day at the same hospital.

Linebacker Logan Wilson and his wife, Morgan, announced the birth of their daughter, Kambry James, on social media over the weekend. The next day, kicker Evan McPherson and his wife, Gracie, announced the birth of their daughter, Merritt Hayes.

Both girls were born on March 15 in the same hospital, our news partners at WCPO reported.

Morgan Wilson posted a photo on her Instagram story showing her family with the McPhersons in the hospital.

“Can finally share the birthday twins,” Wilson captioned the photo.

