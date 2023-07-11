Bengals select game to hold Ring of Honor induction

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have picked the game that they’ll induct their 2023 Ring of Honor Class.

The induction will be during the Bengals’ Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25.

The Bengals Ring of Honor recognizes former players, coaches, and individuals who’ve played a significant role in the franchise’s history.

Season ticket members and suite holders voted on who should be inducted. Two former players who received the most votes will be announced next week.

This year’s ballot includes the following 13 former players:

Jim Breech: Kicker (1980-92)

James Brooks: Running Back (1984-91)

Cris Collinsworth: Wide Receiver (1981-88)

Corey Dillon: Running Back (1997-03)

Boomer Esiason: Quarterback (1984-92, ‘97)

David Fulcher: Safety (1986-92)

Chad Johnson: Wide Receiver (2001-10)

Tim Krumrie: Nose Tackle (1983-94)

Dave Lapham: Offensive Guard (1974-83)

Max Montoya: Offensive Guard (1979-89)

Lemar Parrish: Cornerback, Kick Returner, Punt Returner (1970-77)

Bob Trumpy: Tight End (1968-77)

Reggie Williams: Linebacker (1976-89)

