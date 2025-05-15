Bengals rookies to host flag football event in Dayton

DAYTON — Bengals rookies will hit the field with local students this week.
The NFL Flag In-School event will be held at DECA Prep Elementary on Friday.
The rookies will help the third and fourth-grade students practice running, throwing, and receiving.
The Bengals will also give DECA Prep a free Flag-In-School Kit, which supports high-quality physical education through a 10-week flag football curriculum.
