Bengals rookies to host flag football event in Dayton

DAYTON — Bengals rookies will hit the field with local students this week.

The NFL Flag In-School event will be held at DECA Prep Elementary on Friday.

The rookies will help the third and fourth-grade students practice running, throwing, and receiving.

The Bengals will also give DECA Prep a free Flag-In-School Kit, which supports high-quality physical education through a 10-week flag football curriculum.

