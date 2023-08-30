Bengals QB Joe Burrow suits up for practice after a month-long injury absence

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow suited up for practice Wednesday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 in Cincinnati.

Burrow was seen making throws on Wednesday afternoon during one of the Bengal’s last practices before the regular season begins.

During the second week of training camp, Burrow strained his calf and has not been involved in team activities for the past month, the station said.

He was carted off the field after a non-contact injury in July. But on Wednesday, he was seen practicing without a sleeve on his calf.

Although Head Coach Zac Taylor has been quiet about updates on Burrow’s injury, he did say he’s confident Burrow would be back in the fold for week one.





