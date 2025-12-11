Bengals place DE Trey Hendrickson on IR

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are placing one of their defensive stars on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson was placed on the IR on Thursday with a hip/pelvis injury, the team announced.
The move means he’ll miss a minimum of four games, which means he won’t get the opportunity to suit up again this season unless the Bengals make a playoff run.
Hendrickson recently had core-muscle surgery, according to CBS Sports. The procedure has a six-week recovery timetable.
The 31-year-old is in his ninth NFL season. He’s played seven games this season, recording 16 tackles and four sacks.
Hendrickson is set to become a free agent this offseason.
