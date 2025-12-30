Bengals legend named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026

CANTON — Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a fifth time.

Anderson was named one of 15 finalists from the Modern Era for the Class of 2026 on Tuesday.

The Bengals selected Anderson with the 10th overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

The former offensive tackle played 13 seasons in the NFL. He spent the majority of his career, 1996 to 2007, in Cincinnati.

Anderson is considered an elite tackle, according to the Hall of Fame. He was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie Team in 1996 and received First-Team All-Pro honors from 2004 to 2006. He was also voted to four consecutive Pro Bowls.

In 2022, Anderson was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Anderson is not the only Bengals player up for the Hall of Fame this year. Quarterback Ken Anderson was named a finalist in the Senior category earlier this month.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce its 2026 class at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 5. The induction ceremony in Canton is scheduled for Aug. 8.

