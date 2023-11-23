Bengals hosting toy drive for kids in foster care at Sunday’s game

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are accepting donations for kids in foster care at their upcoming home game.

On Sunday, Bengals fans attending the game are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to support Hamilton County Job and Family Services’ gift drive for kids in foster care.

The gift drive helps the county provide at least one gift for all 1,900 kids in foster care.

Here are the five locations for collection bins outside of Paycor Stadium:

West Freedom Way

North of West Pete Rose Way near the bridge up to the north gates

Central Ave near the ramp up the west side of the stadium

Central Ave & Mehring Way NE corner

Bengal Jim’s tailgate (Lot E, near SW corner of Mehring and Elm)

Michael Patton, director of Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services, said this was the first year they have tried to grow their toy drive.

“We just can’t thank the team and Bengal Jim enough for this tremendous boost,” Patton said.

The Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. You can catch that game on WHIO-TV at 1 p.m.

