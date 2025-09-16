Begging for rain chances

DAYTON — This “Omega Block” area of high pressure, ridging that we’ve been discussing for the last few weeks holds across the Miami Valley. We need a strong area of low pressure to break this high down. Unfortunately the area of low pressure that is attempting to jolt this high this week end just isn’t as strong as we’d like it to be.

Omega Block

How do we know this?

The answer, our rain chances keep getting pushed off another day. However, our probabilities from the Climate Prediction Center are above normal heading into the third week of the month. So there is hope!

Currently our rain chance this weekend have a 40 percent chance arriving on Sunday and lingering into Monday of next week. As this area of low pressure makes its arrival, any moisture associated with it begins to disintegrate due to extremely dry air.

Drought Monitor

Rainfall totals at the moment are forecast at a 0.10 to 0.25 inches through Sunday. This will not be enough to help eliminate the moderate drought. In order for that to happen, we’d need several days in a row with steady rain.

