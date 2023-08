DAYTON — The Beavercreek vs. Ponitz football game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. was postponed due to forecasted dangerous temperatures.

The game has been rescheduled to Saturday Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. and will be held at Welcome Stadium as scheduled.

