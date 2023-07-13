Beavercreek hosting volunteer project at new city park

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek is organizing a volunteer opportunity at the city’s newest and largest park later this month.

It will take place on July 31 at 6 p.m. for the city’s newest and largest park, Spring House Park, the city announced on social media.

Volunteers will be creating new trails and tackling the removal of invasive species.

Groups and individuals can sign by completing the city’s online volunteer form.

The city says no prior experience is required as park staff will provide instructions and tools.

To sign up, visit this website.

