Barn full of flames as local firefighters battle early morning fire

GERMANTOWN — Several firefighters are battling a barn fire in Germantown early Monday morning.

Germantown firefighters were dispatched around 1:56 a.m. to the 13000 block of Oxford Road on initial reports of a barn fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the barn was full of flames.

Firefighters from several departments are on the scene.

