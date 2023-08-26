Bags of food, backpacks with supplies inside part of school district’s ‘Day of Giving Back’

RIVERSIDE — Dozens of students received backpacks with school supplies inside -- and some families received food as well -- Friday as part of the Mad River Local School District’s “Day of Giving Back” to give everyone a boost before classes begin Sept. 5.

Fifth-grader Bradley Roussel was one of the students who stopped by Overlook Community Center, where he picked up his backpack that had been sweetened with a sprinkling of folders, a notebook, pencils, erasers, crayon and more.

“A lot of the kids come because they are excited to see our staff, especially today,” Superintendent Chad Wyen told News Center 7 Reporter Taylor Robertson.

The need in his district is real, he said.

“We have about 60 to 65 percent of our families that are economically disadvantaged,” he said. “We realize purchasing back-to-school supplies can be very pricey for parents, especially for those who are already strapped for cash,” he said.

The district understands the effects of rising costs on families as most essentials have gone up -- including back-to-school supplies. Parents are expected to spend, on average, $661 per child in grades K-12 on back-to-school purchases – 8 percent more than in 2021 ($612) – according to a 2022 Deloitte Back-to-School Survey of 1,200 U.S. parents.

“Thanks to a partnership with Hope4Riverside and donations from area organizations,’ Wyen said, “we can provide students with the materials they need to be successful in the classroom and beyond.”

Beverly Gardens Elementary and Mad River Middle were the other designated pickup locations.

Wyen said the district offers the backpack day in conjunction with a five-day food bag giveaway.

“During the summer on Fridays, we deliver food to three sites in the district,” he said “And at those sites, our families can acquire a five-day food bag for their students.”

The district serves 600 to 700 families every Friday through the food program, he said.

How many bookbags went to students Friday?

An estimated 1,000, Wyen said.

