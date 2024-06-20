Bad checks lead police to information about car break-in suspect

TROY — Police provided an update after half a dozen cars were broken into during a baseball tournament at a local park.

News Center 7 previously reported on June 9, between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Troy police said several valuables were stolen from six cars at Duke Park.

Troy police said that detectives identified as suspect vehicle, which was a rented car, from attempts to write stolen checks and traced it back to Florida.

The suspect’s actions matched the “Felony Lang Gang”, a group that focuses on sports tournaments on the final day, aware that travel teams have checked out of hotels and their cars are loaded with valuables, Troy police said.

However, police said there appears to be no connection between this group and the thefts in Troy.

Police have not named a suspect.

