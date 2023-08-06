Back to School: Final day for families to buy supplies on Ohio’s Tax-Free Weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Today is the last day for families to take advantage of Ohio’s Tax-Free weekend.

This is on certain clothes, school supplies, and instruction materials as parents get ready to send their kids back to the classroom.

It goes until 11:59 p.m. tonight and includes purchases online and in stores.

“It adds up,” Sheri Sword of the Better Business Bureau told NewsCenter 7. “When you buy that first day of school outfit, those new pairs of shoes, those school supplies, the folders, the pens, the pencils, getting all of that tax-free is huge savings. Plus, you can stack deals too. So, check that out.”

People can buy these items tax-free this weekend in Ohio:

Clothing items- $75 or less

School supplies- $20 or less

Instruction materials- $20 or less

Clothing accessories such as protective equipment, sports equipment, costume masks, and patches are not eligible for the tax-free holiday this weekend.

