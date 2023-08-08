Back to School: Dayton Police hosting ‘Cram the Cruiser’ supply drive today

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will be hosting a back-to-school supply drive today.

>>Back to School campaign provides local non-profit with school supplies for teachers

They will be hosting a ‘Cram the Cruiser’ school supply drive today at the Safety Building on the 300 block of W. Third Street, Dayton Police wrote on social media.

The most needed school items include notebooks, pens, pre-sharpened pencils, folders, loose-leaf paper, art supplies, Kleenex, and more.

All items will be distributed to different schools across the City of Dayton, the department said.

It will take place starting this morning at 11 a.m. and go until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

For more information, contact Officer Christine Hamilton at 937-333-7431 or email her here.

REMINDER: The Dayton Police Department is hosting a Cram the Cruiser school supply drive. You can drop off items at the Safety Building August 8th from 11am to 1pm. All of the items will be distributed to different schools across the city of Dayton. pic.twitter.com/m2vQT4QSqJ — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 7, 2023





©2023 Cox Media Group