Babysitter assaults children in several Ohio communities

AKRON — An Ohio man working as a babysitter has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting children he was watching.

Timothy Luna, of Akron, was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison Wednesday morning, according to WJW in Cleveland.

>> “You just shot my dog!” Family pet killed by Ohio police officer

Last week, Luna pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition. He had been previously indicted on charges in September 2022.

Luna worked as a babysitter through Care.com and sexually assaulted the children he watched after, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the victims were in three different communities, including Akron and Parma Heights.

Investigators determined that he abused children for years before he was caught, WJW reported. The case connected to the charges involved children who were 6, 9, and 13 at the time of the assaults.

>> 2-year-old dead after being hit by tractor in Ohio

In a statement to WJW, a Care.com spokesperson said the company was “horrified” by the reports about Luna.

“We take the safety of our community very seriously which is why we require all caregivers to complete a background check before they can engage with families on our platform. This individual has been removed from our site, and we’ve taken steps to block him from ever re-enrolling,” the statement read.

© 2023 Cox Media Group