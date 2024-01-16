Video shows truck spinout on icy highway; ways to prevent this from happening to you

DAYTON — Freezing temperatures mean drivers have to be careful on the roads.

As News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott reported at 6 p.m. iWitness7 viewer video shows a pickup truck completely spinning out from a patch of black ice on US-35 Tuesday morning.

“I’d be saying ‘Jesus’ yeah I’d be calling on him,” Angela London of Dayton said.

Sharon Fife, president of D&D Driving School, watched the video and said she knew immediately what happened.

“It was ice. So they started losing control,” Fife said. “By hitting the break then turning his wheel. That’s the donut.”

>> Miami Valley outlines damage caused by weekend water break; Cleanup underway

Fife shared what the driver should have done instead.

“You honestly don’t want to do anything. You don’t want to hit the brake. You don’t want to hit the gas and you don’t really want to steer,” she said.

As soon as you soon as you lose traction she said you should try to slow down.

“You ease off the gas. It’s almost like you have an egg on the pedal,” Fife said.

While it is sunny Wednesday, it will likely refreeze overnight causing more black ice.

Fife reminded drivers to go slow and if they hit ice to remember her advice.





©2024 Cox Media Group