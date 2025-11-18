UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy in Butler County found safe

WEST CHESTER — UPDATE:

A West Chester Township official confirmed the boy has been found safe.

INITIAL REPORT:

Can you help?

West Chester Police and Fire are currently in the area of Westwind Drive looking for a missing 9-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson from the township.

Authorities have not released the child’s name or his last known location.

Anyone who may see the child or has any other information is asked to call dispatch (513) 777-2231.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

