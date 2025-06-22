Authorities investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton Saturday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
The stabbing was reported in the 20 block of S McGee Street around 10:30 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
