Authorities investigating crash in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into a tree in Montgomery County on Sunday, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened along Sunnyridge Lane in Washington Township after 12:30 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, several others hospitalized after mass shooting in Springfield
- Man admits to slamming 1-year-old on ground, causing deadly skull fracture in plea agreement
- Multiple deputies, OSHP aviation, respond to Clark Co. neighborhood
The supervisor said Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics are on scene.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group