Attorney General’s office seeking input on workshops at annual Human Trafficking Summit

OHIO — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office is looking for the public’s input for its sixth-annual Human Trafficking Summit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The summit will take place on Wednesday, July 30 at the Hyatt Regency Columbus.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for the office said they are looking for breakout session proposals.

Some of the suggested formats include case studies, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions.

For specific guidelines on submitting a proposal, click here.

All proposals must be emailed to HTI@OhioAGO.gov by April 7. People selected to present will be notified by April 25.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group