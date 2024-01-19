Attitudes about snow affected by those who have to be in it vs. those who don’t

GREENE COUNTY — Sherri Faul stopped by a Walmart in Greene County on Thursday night to pick up snacks and goodies.

“I just wanted to come, get anything that I needed so when I sit in and look at the snow outside, I’m perfectly fine,” the Jamestown resident told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis.

Scott Baldwin, of Cedarville, said he doesn’t mind the snow “if I don’t have to go out in it.”

Meantime, as the Miami Valley continues under a Winter Weather Advisory the National Weather Service said is expected to last until early Saturday, workers and drivers at the Greene County garage were making ready for their runs in the expected snow.

“Our liquid deicer is a “beet heet” product,” county Engineer Stephanie Goff said, “which is a beet molasses and beet sugar.”

Goff said the county’s truck fleet will be mixing the “beet heet” with the salt already in the trucks as they rumble along the roads. “Beet heet” is more environmentally friendly and improves the performance of road salt, she said. Plus, there is salt already on the ground in some places because of the weather this week.

“It does help,” Goff said. “It leaves a little bit of residual, but we’ve had on-and-off, weird weather, so yeah, there’s a little bit of residual [salt] out there, but not a lot.”

But anytime there is snow on the ground or falling, what doesn’t help is the discourteous driver who doesn’t pay attention or give snowplow drivers the proper respect.

Goff urges everyone to be safe and allow extra time.

“Put your phones down, put down the distractions,” she said.

In Greene County, only the engineer’s office will treat county roads. Other roads will be treated by the appropriate agencies from the appropriate jurisdictions, such as ODT or the city where you live.





