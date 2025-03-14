ArriveSafe program returns, provides free rides home this St. Patrick’s Day

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is bringing back a long-standing program to help those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day get home safely.

The ArriveSafe program will return on Monday to provide free Uber rides to residents who are out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

From 6 a.m. on Monday, March 17 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18, Montgomery County residents will provide vouchers for free Uber rides, up to $20.

Since the program was announced in 2007, over 20,000 free rides have been redeemed.

Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said he started the program after someone in his office was injured by a drunk driver.

“We’ve got to make sure it doesn’t happen and it doesn’t happen. No one intends to be drinking and driving. No one intends to be pulled over and arrested. No one intends to be in a crash or worse, kill someone else or kill themselves. So again, this holiday weekend and St Patrick’s Day, please drink responsibly,” Heck said.

