Arrest made, citations issued during Moraine OVI checkpoint

MORAINE — One person was arrested and several citations were issued at a Montgomery County OVI checkpoint Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint last night on State Route 741 in Moraine with Moraine Police and the Montgomery County OVI Task Force.

291 vehicles were checked during the two-hour-long checkpoint.

One person was arrested for OVI.

Troopers issued nine citations for operator license violations and one citation was issued for having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

The checkpoint was held in conjunction with some nearby saturation patrols aimed at combatting impaired driver-related injury and deadly crashes. During those patrols, eight traffic stops were made but no one was arrested.