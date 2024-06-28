Arrest of 2 to end standoff 'will end some [crimes] that have been occurring,' sheriff says

HARRISON TWP. — Two people arrested Thursday afternoon to end a four-hour standoff in Harrison Twp. are believed to be responsible for several area crimes that include car thefts and robberies, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

Deputies were dispatched on a report of a male who reportedly barricaded himself in a house on Evansville Avenue, near Madison Avenue. The house had been on the sheriff’s office watch list for more than a week, Streck said.

Deputies used sirens and a loud speaker to coax the two people out of the residence, Streck said. He noted the decision to employ non-lethal means was because he did not want deputies to become involved in using force to end the situation.

The sheriff said his office believes the people who were in the house are responsible for various area crimes that include car thefts, drugs and robberies.

“We truly believe that getting these two off the streets will end some of the things that have been occurring over the last week, week and a half, in our area, within the city and within some of the townships, of just crime that’s going on,” Streck said.

He said both of the people arrested had been sought on warrants involving the other crimes he mentioned.









