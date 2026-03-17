Around 25,000 expected to visit area for First Four

DAYTON — Thousands of fans and holiday revelers are filling Dayton on Tuesday as the city hosts the First Four NCAA basketball games and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

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Approximately 25,000 fans, players, coaches, and media members are expected to visit the area over the two-day tournament event.

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The basketball games are taking place at UD Arena, with the first tip-off scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Simultaneously, large crowds are gathering across the river in the Oregon District and at local landmarks like the Dublin Pub for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Crowds began gathering early Tuesday at the Dublin Pub, where a large white tent was erected to accommodate both holiday revelers and sports fans.

The venue featured sports coverage, drawing in basketball fans ahead of the tournament’s start.

According to Destination Dayton, the expected visitors include a mix of fans, players, coaches, and members of the media.

Local businesses have increased their presence in the Oregon District to serve the influx of visitors.

Mason Peacock serves as the general manager of Hamburger Wagon, which is stationed in the district throughout the evening.

Peacock noted that the business has a personal connection to the schools competing in the tournament.

“We’ve had a number of employees that have also gone to both of those wonderful universities. I hope one of them wins, that’d be awesome,” Peacock said. According to Peacock, the owner of the business is also a fan of the sport.

The concentration of people near the Oregon District and the University of Dayton has led to warnings for those traveling through the area.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution due to high pedestrian traffic.

Many visitors are expected to cross streets frequently while moving between bars or heading toward buses and ride-share vehicles.

The First Four games will continue at UD Arena over the next two days.

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