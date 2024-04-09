Armed suspect runs after allegedly stealing purse; deputies call for backup

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Deputies called for backup after they said an armed suspect ran away from them after stealing a purse Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m. deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 100 block of Pawtucket Street after the was a 911 hangup with a lot of noise in the background.

When deputies arrived they found two suspects who allegedly stole a purse from a Marathon Gas Station on West Third Street, according to a media release.

One suspect was armed with a gun and attempted to run away, which prompted a “Signal 99″ or call for countywide assistance.

The two suspects were taken into custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

