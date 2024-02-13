Armed man allegedly attacks Ohio student on school grounds

BEDFORD, Ohio — A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting an Ohio high school student on school grounds.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, a man brought a weapon onto school grounds at Bedford High School in northeast Ohio, WJW in Cleveland reported.

The man, later identified as LaQuan Evans, allegedly went onto the school grounds and hit a student in the back of his head with a gun, police told WOIO in Cleveland.

When police and security arrived, Evans had left the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

The victim refused transport for treatment of their injury.

All after-school activities were canceled after the incident.

Police said Evans faces felonious assault and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon on school grounds charges.

It’s currently unknown what the relationship between the victim and suspect is or what the reason for the attack is.

