Argument over dog leads to shooting in Dayton, police say

DAYTON — An argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Dayton Tuesday, according to police.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a 44-year-old man showed up at a local hospital after being shot.

Dayton police learned the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Eichelberger Avenue.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 hospitalized after shooting related to neighbor dispute, police say

Police previously told our News Center 7 crew that the man had been shot in the face and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 77-year-old man, was found and arrested, according to Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Bauer said the shooting happened after an argument between the suspect and the victim about a dangerous dog chasing a family member.

We will continue to follow this story.





