Area university to host nursing career fair

CEDARVILLE — This week Cedarville University will be hosting a career fair for nurses.

The job fair will run from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the university’s Stevens Student Center.

>> Local college, airport unveils new aviation maintenance training facility

Nearly 30 employers, including Dayton Children’s Hospital and UC Health, will be there.

Representatives from Cedarville’s graduate nursing programs will also be at the fair to talk about graduate school options.

The registered nursing workforce is expected to grow by 6 percent over the next decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.





©2023 Cox Media Group