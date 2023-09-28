Area sheriff’s office warns about thieves targeting people leaving banks

WARREN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning the public of a recent trend where people are being targeted by thieves after leaving local banks.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they have evidence that shows victims were followed after they made a cash withdrawal from a bank.

In each case, the victim left their cash withdrawal somewhere inside their vehicle.

While the victim was inside the business, suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and stole the money, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office advised anyone who feels like they are in a similar circumstance to gather as much descriptive information as possible, such as vehicle description, license plate numbers and physical descriptions of the suspects then drive to a populated location before stopping.

If you feel you are in immediate danger dial 911.

The sheriff’s office said valuables should not be kept inside your vehicle, even if they are concealed.





