Area sheriff’s office joins 11-state task force to combat speeding

DARKE COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is joining an 11-state task force looking to combat speeding this week.

Darke County Sheriff deputies will join law enforcement agencies from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri for this year’s high visibility Speed Awareness Day.

On July 26 law enforcement will take to the roads and stop vehicles for speed and other hazardous violations, according to a release.

“The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and save lives. There is no reason to speed, it is unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road,” the release states.

More information on the enforcement can be found here.

