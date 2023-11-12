Area sheriff’s office issues endangered missing adult alert

BUTLER COUNTY — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing adult alert.

John Caudill has been missing since 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred in the City of Trenton and he is believed to be travelling on foot.

Caudill, 55, is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Caudill suffers from alcoholism and bipolar schizophrenia, the sheriff’s office said.

Call 911 if you see Caudill.

