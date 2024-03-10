Area sheriff’s office to host 9th annual Easter Egg Hunt

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An area sheriff’s office is hosting its 9th annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Police Athletic & Activities League is hosting the event on Saturday, March 23.

“The Easter Bunny will be there along with face painting, balloon animals, and 3,000 Easter Eggs,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The event will take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 645 Infirmary Road.

Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. The Egg Hunt starts at 11 a.m.

