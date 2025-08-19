Loud boom possible in part of region today; deputies say to ‘not be alarmed’

BUTLER COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is warning residents about possible loud noises this afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said its bomb unit will be safely disposing of explosives today between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

This will be happening at the Sheriff’s Office Bomb Range at 1917 Woodsdale Metro Park.

“Residents and visitors in the area may hear loud booms during this time. Please do not be alarmed — this is a controlled operation," the sheriff’s office wrote in a social media post.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group