Area sheriff’s office addresses increase in pedestrians hit by cars

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man died Monday morning after three vehicles hit him while he was walking south along I-75.

Two other pedestrians were struck and killed Sunday night in the Greater Dayton area.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to Montgomery County’s Sheriff about this rising issue.

This year’s overall total is 40 pedestrians struck in Montgomery County, which is an increase from last year.

In 2022, that number was 34.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck shared more details about a pedestrian hit on I-75 between Needmore and Wagner Ford Roads.

The section of the roadway is known to be rough due to the slight curve and construction.

Streck said investigators are working to learn why the man was in the roadway.

“Unfortunately, it’s not rare to have individuals cross the highway, and it’s just one of the more dangerous things you can try to do,” Streck said.

Deputies were able to speak to the driver of the car that hit the man.

“It happened so quick, there was not much they could do either because they didn’t even see the first strike,” Streck said.

He said there are several reasons for the increasing number of vehicles hitting pedestrians, including aggressive driving and lack of awareness.

“There have been studies done and we are always asking for more lighting and things like that,” Streck said.

Streck said his sheriff’s office has a zero-tolerance stance on aggressive driving.

