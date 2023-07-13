Area school district recognized for supporting students’ mental health

ENGLEWOOD — A local school district is being recognized for its work toward bettering the mental health of its students.

Students spend around six hours a day in school, making it the prime place for them to learn healthy behaviors.

At Northmont City School District administrators at every single one of their schools are adapting new ways to support the well-being of their students.

“I need to give credit to the guidance counselors and our student assistant coordinators, they are the ones doing the work,” Tony Thomas, superintendent of Northmont City Schools said.

The district works in collaboration with the Schools of Excellence in Prevention whose mission is to implement prevention strategies that focus on improving student’s mental health.

“That’s what makes this good is we can kind of drill down, see what that individual student needs, try to get the resources around them to help,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the program is building-specific.

“It allows you not to just zero in on one thing, but try to see what might be an obstacle that’s facing a child and how the community and parents can step in and help,” he said.

He said he guidance counselors and student assistance coordinators are learning to help students facing all kinds of battles.

“It could be anything from sleep deprivation, to screen time, to maybe helping out with alcohol or drug prevention,” Thomas said.

For student-athletes, a new law came into effect last week that will require Ohio high school coaches to undergo training in mental health support.

Terry Wasson has been a coach for more than 40 years.

“We are frontline people dealing with kids detached from their family and we might see something out of the ordinary that their family may not.,” Wasson said.

Thomas said that’s why the district goes by the saying “if you see something, say something.”

Northmont administrators will be recognized at a ceremony in October for their work toward bettering students’ mental health.









