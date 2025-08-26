Area school district looking ahead to November election after failed levy caused busing cuts

FRANKLIN — Some parents and students are feeling the impact of a denied school levy as the school year begins.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As students head back to the classroom at Franklin City Schools, some students are trying to find a new way to school. Last year, the district had 22 buses, but now there are 16 in the school’s bus depot.

This is due to a levy that failed in May, forcing the district to make cuts to their busing. Superintendent Mike Sanders said the elimination of almost 25 percent of their buses saved the district over $560,000 a year.

“Nobody wants to eliminate the transportation that we did. It hurts kids,” Sanders said. “But in our financial situation, you have to make cuts.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Sanders told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that the failed levy, along with less federal funding, caused not only cuts in transportation but an increase in participation fees.

Voters in Franklin will have another opportunity to address the funding issue with a new levy proposal on the ballot this November. This time, the levy will be based on income tax rather than property tax.

“Should that levy pass, we will get new revenue, we will bring back those items we talked about, that we cut,” Sanders said.

Despite the new approach, some residents remain skeptical about the levy passing. News Center 7 asked residents, like Betty Manning, if they think it’ll pass in November.

“No, I don’t,” Manning said.

Manning, who has witnessed two levy failures within a year, believes the district can find funding without increasing taxes.

“Learn to budget better. Use money more wisely,” she suggested. “And that goes for the city of Franklin, too!”

Both Sanders and Manning acknowledge the challenges faced by families due to the transportation cuts.

“Just like with the busing, a lot of kids’ parents leave before they go to school and that kind of leaves them in a spot,” Manning noted.

Sanders emphasized the importance of addressing the issue, stating, “One child affected is too many.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group