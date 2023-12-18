Area police department tells people ‘scams are rampant’ during Christmas season

WEST CARROLLTON — An area police department is reminding neighbors to be cautious this time of year.

West Carrollton Police posted on social media that this time of year when “scams are rampant.”

They also warned people by getting in the Christmas spirit.

“Those South Pole Elves are up to no good!” the department said. “We’ve got your back. Let’s make those pesky elves don’t get their mittens on your money or identity, okay?”

The department said scammers are experts at what they do and prey on people’s emotions and pressure them to agree to things they don’t normally do.

They offered these tips:

If it sounds too good to be true, it is!

Do not give your personal information out over the phone.

Anytime you are asked to purchase gift cards of any sort, IT IS A SCAM!!! You will be asked for the numbers off the card and the card will be immediately cashed out. You will be out of your money.

If your “grandchild” calls and says they are in jail and need bail money - confirm this before giving any money. Call other relatives, call the jail, call us at the police department. Verify the information in some way before you give money. Most likely, the call is not coming from your grandchild.

If given a telephone number to call back, verify that number yourself. For example: if Amazon calls and says there is a problem with your account, politely tell them you will call them back using the customer service number then look up the number yourself. If they provide you with a number, that is fine, BUT STILL look up the number for yourself to confirm it matches.

Do not accept “friend requests” on social media from anyone whom you do not know personally.

The department concluded it’s important to verify what you are being told to be true because there is a good chance it may not be.

