Area police department reminds residents to lock vehicles amid uptick in theft

CLAYTON — An area police department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles to avoid break-ins and theft in their neighborhood.

“Once again, thieves made their way around the neighborhood, this time in the Seville Plat and other surrounding areas,” the Clayton Police Department said in a social media post.

The police department said multiple unlocked vehicles were gone though and property was taken.

There was also at least one reported stolen vehicle that has since been recovered.

Police also recovered bikes they believe were taken.

“This is another reminder to lock your vehicles and remove the keys,” the police department said. “Don’t leave anything valuable inside.”

