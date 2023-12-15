Area police department mourning passing of retired K-9

WAPAKONETA — An area police department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9.

Wapakoneta Police posted on its social media page that K-9 Rico passed away last Friday.

He joined the department in 2011 and retired in 2020 after 8.5 years.

Rico was also part of his handler, K-9 officer Joseph Welker’s family.

He helped with drug patrols, catching criminals, and in high-risk incidents.

“K9 Rico was a loyal companion who would have given his life to ensure his handler, fellow officers, and citizens stayed safe,” the department said. “Our community is a better place to live because of the work done by Rico while patrolling the streets. Rico will be forever loved and missed.”

Wapakoneta Police is asking the community to keep the Welker family in their thoughts and prayers.

They also thanked Rico for his service.

Rico, retired K-9, passed away Photo contributed by Wapakoneta Police Department (Wapakoneta Police Department)

