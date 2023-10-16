Area police department hosting ‘Catalytic Convertor Marking Event’

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is hosting another event to deter catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The police department said in a social media post it will be holding a catalytic converter marking event on Friday, October 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Midas at 2390 E. Dorothy Lane.

>> ‘Lock your vehicles;’ More local police departments investigate multiple break-ins

Walk-ins will be taken on a first come first served basis, with preference going to the scheduled vehicles, the post said. Walk-ins will not be taken after 3:30 p.m.

To sign up for the event, you can click here.





©2023 Cox Media Group